ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.90. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 24,272 shares traded.

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 186,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

