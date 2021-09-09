VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 119,333 shares.The stock last traded at $51.60 and had previously closed at $51.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,047 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

