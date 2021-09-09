Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Maxar Technologies worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,446,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 396,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,064.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

