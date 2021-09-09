Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACBI. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

