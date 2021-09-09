Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 34,686 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $182.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.54 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,949 shares of company stock worth $7,149,082 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

