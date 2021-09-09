Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.12 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $243.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

