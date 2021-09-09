Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.