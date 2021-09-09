Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $282,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 19.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

