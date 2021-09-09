Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $274,000 in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

