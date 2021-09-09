CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,996.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

