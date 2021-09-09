Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

