Financial Contrast: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) versus Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hecla Mining and Largo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus price target of $7.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.79%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hecla Mining and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $691.87 million 4.73 -$16.79 million $0.04 152.25 Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.98 $6.76 million $0.11 119.36

Largo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining. Largo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hecla Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining 4.18% 5.92% 3.82% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Hecla Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island near Juneau in southeast Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The Nevada Operations segment is located in northern Nevada. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark, and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

