Analyzing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.69% 7.45% 3.09% Pinnacle West Capital 15.66% 9.90% 2.86%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Pinnacle West Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinnacle West Capital 3 5 2 0 1.90

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás presently has a consensus price target of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $83.28, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 1.82 $1.23 billion $0.85 7.71 Pinnacle West Capital $3.59 billion 2.40 $550.56 million $4.87 15.68

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats Pinnacle West Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

