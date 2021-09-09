Comparing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Video River Networks alerts:

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

74.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Office Properties Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.80 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.21 $6.68 million $5.39 4.98

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Video River Networks and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.