$63.95 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to announce sales of $63.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $64.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

