Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 2,000 World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,816. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRLD. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

WRLD stock opened at $195.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $199.73.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.