Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $327,000 Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

CYTK opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,581 shares of company stock worth $1,029,406 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.