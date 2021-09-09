ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

