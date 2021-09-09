Holdings B.V. Jab Purchases 103,529 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89.

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

