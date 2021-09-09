Holdings B.V. Jab Purchases 103,529 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89.
- On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of DNUT stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
