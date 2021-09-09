PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 100,000 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $24.60 on Thursday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

