Insider Selling: CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Sells A$4,841,923.20 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Paul Perreault sold 15,695 shares of CSL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$308.50 ($220.36), for a total value of A$4,841,923.20 ($3,458,516.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.614 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. CSL’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

