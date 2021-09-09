Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,639,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,253,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNA opened at $183.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $191.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

