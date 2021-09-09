Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856,832 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

JNCE opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

