Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Shares of BRKS opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.