TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

