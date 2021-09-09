Arizona State Retirement System Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $87.73 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.