Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $55,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $400.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.50 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

