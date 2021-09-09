Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 20.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

PLPC opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

