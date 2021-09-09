Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

