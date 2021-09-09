Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $353,000 in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

