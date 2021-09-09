Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) vs. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Head to Head Analysis

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75% Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QuickLogic and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuickLogic presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $8.63 million 7.76 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.47 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 3.02 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -14.64

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats QuickLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

