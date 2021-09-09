Head-To-Head Comparison: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.94 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -31.11 Weibo $1.69 billion 7.21 $313.36 million $1.38 38.80

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Momentive Global and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weibo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Momentive Global currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Weibo.

Volatility and Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62% Weibo 9.62% 6.78% 3.04%

Summary

Weibo beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

