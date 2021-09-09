Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

GRWG opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

