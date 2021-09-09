New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Griffon worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

