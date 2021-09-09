Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 22,014 shares.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

