Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.59. Infinera shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 7,942 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Infinera by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 1,456,152 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Infinera by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 425,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

