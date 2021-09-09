Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.69. Barings BDC shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 400 shares.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

