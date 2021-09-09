Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $59.38

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.38, but opened at $57.01. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 2,110 shares traded.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

