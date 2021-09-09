Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $249.04

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.04, but opened at $258.46. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $262.04, with a volume of 19,278 shares traded.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

