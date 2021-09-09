Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.93. Cadiz shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 7,783 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $470.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.
About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
