Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Gap Down to $13.39

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.93. Cadiz shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 7,783 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $470.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

