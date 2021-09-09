PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Down to $155.66

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.66, but opened at $148.99. PPG Industries shares last traded at $152.18, with a volume of 4,973 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

