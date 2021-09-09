Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $80.03

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $83.25. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 2,801 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.