Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Up to $80.03

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.03, but opened at $83.25. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 2,801 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.