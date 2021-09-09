Alexandre L’heureux Sells 59,130 Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Stock

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$161.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.17. WSP Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$82.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.51. The company has a market cap of C$18.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

