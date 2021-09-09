MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,220.00

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 8281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,046.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 949.05.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

