Nichole Stella Acquires 5,900 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Nichole Stella bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £2,124 ($2,775.02).

LON ALT opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. Altitude Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £25.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.37.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

