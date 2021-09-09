New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

AeroVironment stock opened at $105.50 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

