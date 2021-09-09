New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seaboard by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Seaboard by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,128.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,700.00 and a one year high of $4,390.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.