Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

