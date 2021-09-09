Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $100.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.