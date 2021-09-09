CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 273.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,577 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,322.5% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 161,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 149,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

